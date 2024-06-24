302 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $145.06 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.