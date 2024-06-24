8,075 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $103.94 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

