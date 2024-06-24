&Partners Makes New $808,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.