&Partners Makes New $808,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $62.55.
About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.
