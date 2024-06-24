&Partners Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Shell were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.