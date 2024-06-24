1,881 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

