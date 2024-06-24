RFG Advisory LLC Has $814,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,006 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,352,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157,334 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.89 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.