RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 15,821 Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2,968.2% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,599,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,015,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,518,000.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.