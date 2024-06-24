RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 57,770 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PEY opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.