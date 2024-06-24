Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $290.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

