GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after buying an additional 375,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Citigroup increased their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,011,059.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,029. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $137.66 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

