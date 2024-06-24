RFG Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

