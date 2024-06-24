Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,837 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CF Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $73.11 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

