iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. American National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $263.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.82. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $266.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

