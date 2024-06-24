RFG Advisory LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 911,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 19.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

