RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $18,861,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DG opened at $128.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

