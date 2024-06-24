RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Shares of MMM opened at $102.39 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

