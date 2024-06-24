RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,288,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,162,572.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,119 shares of company stock worth $54,101,374 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

