RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 43.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,879 shares of company stock worth $21,743,883. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $816.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

