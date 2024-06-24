RFG Advisory LLC Has $659,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $41.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.