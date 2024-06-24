RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,407 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

