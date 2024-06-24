RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after acquiring an additional 301,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 344.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 418,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,250. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCS

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.