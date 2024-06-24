12,286 Shares in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,232,000.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DGCB opened at $52.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.