Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Confluent were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 32.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,555 shares of company stock worth $17,893,039. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFLT opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

