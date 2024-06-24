3,734 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after buying an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $195.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.