RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $998.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

