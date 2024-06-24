RFG Advisory LLC Has $991,000 Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 287.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 147,845 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $973.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.