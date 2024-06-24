Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

