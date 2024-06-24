RFG Advisory LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VSGX stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

