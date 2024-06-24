RFG Advisory LLC Sells 68,049 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,049 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,428 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,881 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,766 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 837,166 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 558,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

