RFG Advisory LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,223,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $8.92 on Monday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is presently 99.80%.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.