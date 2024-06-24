JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 261.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,055 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after buying an additional 108,549 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after buying an additional 2,043,520 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,084,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,683 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $53.54.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

