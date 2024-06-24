RFG Advisory LLC Takes $858,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Block by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Block stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

