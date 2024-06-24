Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 742 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

