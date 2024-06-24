Mather Group LLC. Takes $54,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $132.33 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $141.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

