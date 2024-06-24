Cwm LLC Sells 627 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,014 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

