Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fluor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 54,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $45.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

