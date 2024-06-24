Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Trading Down 0.5 %

HUM opened at $355.48 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

