Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 184 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $544.13 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.98. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

