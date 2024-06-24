Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 9,047 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $42.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

