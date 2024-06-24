Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,677,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

