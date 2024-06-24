Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 202 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $114.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FND

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.