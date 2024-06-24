Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 149.0% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 73.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.0 %

GPC opened at $141.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.