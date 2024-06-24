Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock opened at $765.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $755.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.50.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

