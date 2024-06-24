Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,076 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

