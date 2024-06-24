Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.9 %

FIX opened at $316.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.