Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NIKE by 13,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,853,000 after buying an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

NKE stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

