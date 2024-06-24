Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Shares of DE stock opened at $375.04 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

