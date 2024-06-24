Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Copart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

