Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.8 %

EG stock opened at $377.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.09.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

