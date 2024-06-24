Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Nucor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Nucor by 74.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Nucor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Nucor Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $157.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

